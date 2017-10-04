Parisian Flea Market offers eclectic shopping for a good cause

Love to shop? Feel a need to give back and support your local community? Well, here you go!

It’s a one-of-a-kind shopping event happening in Carmel to benefit a really great cause. Fair Haven serves seriously ill patients and their families who come to Indianapolis from across the country for treatment, by providing a “home away from home.” Patients stay in fully furnished apartments free of cost near the IU Simon Cancer Center and IU Health University Hospital in downtown Indianapolis and Franciscan St. Francis Health on the south side. Fair Haven was founded in 2007 by Amanda Milner, who survived a cancer diagnosis at the age of 30, with support from her friends and family, and now she’s paying it forward. Fair Haven’s mission is sharing the love of Jesus Christ by providing not just housing, but compassionate support to patients and their families in their time of need.

Fair Haven is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year THIS WEEKEND – a shopping event called Parisian Flea Market . Parisian Flea market is inspired by the eclectic flea markets of Paris that attract treasure hunters from all over the world. The event features a unique collection of hand-selected items including mirrors, chandeliers, dishware, home accessories, furniture, estate jewelry, art and gift items.

Amanda Milner, Fair Haven Foundation, and Diann Luebker, Parisian Flea Market, tell us more:

Since 2008, Fair Haven has provided 20,000 nights of lodging to more than 700 families.

This is the 5 th year for the event

year for the event The event is Friday October 6 h and Saturday, October 7 th from 9am – 4pm.

and Saturday, October 7 from 9am – 4pm. Clay Terrace Mall, 14159 Clay Terrace Blvd in Carmel. The Parisian Flea Market store is located in the south end of the mall behind Old National Bank in the building where Kincaid’s used to be.

Tickets are $5 (Children 16 and under are FREE)

Fair Haven serves seriously ill patients and their families who come to Indianapolis from across the country for treatment by providing a “home away from home.” Patients stay in fully furnished apartments free of cost near the IU Simon Cancer Center and IU Health University Hospital in downtown Indianapolis and Franciscan St. Francis Health on the south side. Fair Haven was founded in 2007 by Amanda Milner, who survived a cancer diagnosis at the age of 30, with support from her friends and family, and now she’s paying it forward. Fair Haven’s mission is sharing the love of Jesus Christ by providing not just housing, but compassionate support to patients and their families in their time of need. Since 2008, Fair Haven has provided 20,000 nights of lodging to more than 700 families.

To learn more, visit:

Website: www.fairhavenfoundation.comFacebook: www.facebook.com/fairhavenfoundation

Instagram: @FairHavenIndy