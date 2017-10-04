Purdue to honor former football coach Tiller at Saturday’s game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Athletics will pay tribute to former head football coach Joe Tiller at Saturday’s game against Minnesota.

Tiller, who served as the Boilermakers’ coach from 1997 to 2008, passed away Saturday, Sept. 30.

Tiller’s service to Purdue will be commemorated in several ways at the game, including a moment of silence observed prior to the national anthem in his honor and a video tribute at halftime.

In addition, Boilermakers will wear replica helmets from Tiller’s time as head coach and he will be featured on the cover of the gameday program.

Tiller’s family will be presented with a commemorative football and members of the 1997 team, which was Tiller’s first at Purdue, will also be in attendance.

Commemorative buttons will be available for sale to the public for those who wish to take home a memento of the special event.

Kickoff Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium is 3:30 p.m. ET.