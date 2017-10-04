Shots fired at or near IMPD North District headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have called in special weapons and tactics teams after a shooting Wednesday night near or at the North District police headquarters.

Multiple calls came into the dispatch center shortly after 11:10 p.m. from the headquarters, 3120 E. 30th St. That’s between Keystone Avenue and Sherman Drive.

James Gillespie, a public information officer with IMPD, said it was not immediately clear what happened, but shots were fired at or near the North District offices.

The North District serves as area roughly north from 30th to 96th streets between Michigan Road and Shadeland Avenue, plus much of the far-northeast side of the city.

