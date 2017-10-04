State-issued school report cards are in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana schools received their state-issued report cards for the 2016-2017 school year Wednesday through the School Accountability Grades system.

The program runs through the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) and uses three main criteria: student performance on standardized tests, student growth and progression to the next grade and 12th grade measures including graduation rates and career or college readiness.

This year, IDOE reports nearly 25 percent of schools improved one or more letter grades, with almost 6 percent jumping to an “A.” In all, the report reveals 62 percent of Indiana schools are making a “B” or higher.

The state handed out 113 “F” grades for the year, with the majority in Indianapolis-area schools.

Out of the 64 Indianapolis Public School (IPS) on the list, 28 received an “F” and 14 got a “D.”

Kokomo School Corp. received 5 F’s, MSD of Warren Township saw 6, and schools in MSD Wayne and Decatur Township, Taylor Community Schools, along with schools in Anderson and Lafayette also saw at least one “F” in their district.

While many school districts did well, in Central Indiana only Zionsville Community Schools, Brownsburg Community School Corp., Eastern Hancock County Community Schools, Danville Community School Corp., and Richland-Bean Blossom Community Schools in Bloomington all saw straight A’s.

“I definitely think schools have a good indication, a pulse, on how their students are doing and where they want to address those needs and how they want to move forward,” said Adam Baker, with IDOE public relations. “Schools care about their community, they care about their students, so we’ve yet to meet a school that hasn’t cared about their students and what they’re doing.”

If the schools do not improve after four years of F’s starting after the 2015 criteria change, or six years of F’s if the first was received before 2015, the state enacts procedures to take over the school in question, and either merges it with another school, takes over administration, takes over an improvement plan or closes its doors.

IPS representatives say they’re worried about seven schools right now: Emma Donnan Elementary, George S. Buck School 94, James Whitcomb Riley School 43, Louis B. Russell Jr. School 48, Washington Irving School 14, William McKinley School 39 and Harshman Middle School. They’re undergoing review from an internal district improvement team.

“We’ve implemented a process called School Quality Review … when we see schools that have several consecutive years with failing grades, then on the district level, we have a team that steps in,” said Carrie Cline Black, IPS Media Relations Coordinator. “That team will make recommendations to our board of school commissioners in November in an effort to pull those schools up before the state has to step in.”

Black also says IPS is giving principals more autonomy when addressing performance concerns.

“It’s not one size fits all. In one of our elementary schools, the principal came in and saw the kids couldn’t focus on academics because they had other things going on with behavioral problems, perhaps things going on at home, that they were carrying to school as baggage. So she brought in a social emotional expert counselor that worked with the students,” said Black. “And consequently, she saw a really nice uptick in student achievement and student performance once they were able to deal with the other things that were getting in the way.”

Baker adds IDOE wants parents to be aware, these report cards aren’t perfect.

“This is a snapshot of how your school is doing, but clearly you are in that community and you know how well your child could or could not be achieving,” said Baker. “There’s so much success that lies in those communities that we don’t want that to be overlooked.”

“We know on the local level and by our own measurements that we have some good things going on in our classrooms and in our schools, and so we’re looking for that to be more represented and better represented with changes in the state assessment,” added Black.

Baker says the grading changes will come as early as next year, as the federal No Child Left Behind Act is replaced by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), and begins to grade schools on a national criteria. Baker says next year, schools will be graded on both the state and federal level, with the transition to all-federal grading complete for the 2019-2020 school year.

To view the 2016-17 School Accountability Grades, click here.You can learn more about the student-centered accountability system here.