Watch: Topgolf Fishers gives sneak peek

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Take a behind-the-scenes peek at the new Topgolf Fishers!

The venue is now just weeks away from opening to the public. On Wednesday night, 24-Hour News 8 got to see how things are coming along.

The climate-controlled hitting bays — more than 100 of them — are just about ready to be teed up.

Guests on Wednesday night got a chance to try out the food and, yes, of course, the interactive golf.

No specific date has been announced for the opening. The venue is located on East 116th Street off Interstate 69 and right across from the IKEA furniture store that opens next week.

