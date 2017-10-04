Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 men, 2 juveniles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Tuesday evening traffic stop led to the arrest of two adult males and two juveniles.

According to the Indiana State Police, a trooper spotted a vehicle in the area of Pendleton Pike and Shadeland Avenue with a headlight out.

Six people were discovered inside the vehicle, none of which possessed a driver’s license. During a search of the vehicle three handguns, one of which was reported stolen, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was located.

Four of the six people were taken into custody. Ja Wan Thompson, 18, 18-year-old Tigh Bibbs Jr. and two 16-year-old juveniles were all arrested.

Thompson faces preliminary charges for possession of a firearm without a permit, possession of a marijuana and operating a vehicle without a license.

Bibbs faces preliminary charges for possession of a handgun without a license.

The two juveniles also faces preliminary gun charges.