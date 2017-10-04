Weather Kid of the Week: Emily

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The all new Daybreak lineup has brought the opportunity to introduce some fun and exciting segments.

One of those segments is “Weather Kid of the Week,” offering an opportunity for all youths interested in weather to show Indy their skills.

This week’s Weather Kid is Emily. Emily is a 6th grader at Amy Beverland Elementary and did an awesome job helping Stephanie Mead out with the weather on Wednesday.

Is there a kid you know that would like to take the challenge? Email Stephanie at stephanie.mead@wishtv.com.