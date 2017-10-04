Woman killed in Hamilton County crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle Hamilton County crash on Wednesday morning.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, just before 7 a.m. deputies responded to the area of Strawtown Avenue and Prairie Baptist Road for an accident.

Authorities believe a black 2008 Honda Civic driven by 23-year-old Bethany Moore, was headed eastbound on Strawtown Avenue when it crossed the center line. The Honda then collided with a westbound 2015 Ford F350 being driven by Joshua Prater.

Moore, who was trapped inside her vehicle and had to be extricated, was pronounced dead on scene by emergency medical personnel. Prater was taken to the hospital for nonspecific complaints of pain.

It is still unclear what caused Moore’s Honda Civic to cross the center line.

The deadly incident remains under investigation.