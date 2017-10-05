Amber pauses for a cup of custom coffee during visit in Springfield, Illinois

Continue our travels with us in Always Legendary Springfield, IL, as Amber makes a visit to Custom Cup, one of the many great local brewers!
For more information and visit – www.visitspringfieldillinois.com.
SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPRINGFIELD CVB
Continue our travels with us in Always Legendary Springfield, IL, as Amber makes a visit to Custom Cup, one of the many great local brewers!
For more information and visit – www.visitspringfieldillinois.com.
SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPRINGFIELD CVB
Advertisement