City of Indianapolis to pursue legal action against opioid manufacturers, distributors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The City of Indianapolis will file a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Mayor Hogsett announced Thursday morning that the law firm of Cohen & Malad, LLP has been hired to pursue the legal action.

Nearly 350 people died as a result of opioid addiction in Marion County in 2016. In 2017 alone, naxalone, which is used to revive someone suffering from an overdose, has been administered more than 1,600 times. That’s a pace that will top last year’s record-high administrations of naxalone.

“We remain dedicated to reforming our criminal justice system into one that does not simply detain offenders, but combats the root causes of their offense and breaks the vicious cycle of crime,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Left unchecked, opioid addiction will continue to incite criminality, tear apart families and take the lives of Indianapolis residents. As we work to combat this epidemic of addiction and connect affected community members with the treatment they need, those who have contributed to this crisis should be held accountable.”

According to a release from the mayor’s office announcing the intention to file a suit, Indianapolis is the city to pursue legal action against opioid manufacturers and distributors.