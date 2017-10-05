Spill closes sections of 10th Street on west side through rush hour

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A spill of what authorities are calling waste oil product has closed large portions of 10th Street on the city’s west side.

Capt. Michael Pruitt with Wayne Township Fire Department said the closing is expected to go through the afternoon rush hour as crews clean up the spill.

Westbound 10th Street was closed from Holt Road to Interstate 465.

Eastbound 10th Street was closed from I-465 to Lynnhurst Drive.

About 2 p.m. Thursday, a truck began leaking oil and made the 10th Street slippery amid scattered rain, said a news release from Sgt. Jim Thiele of Speedway Police Department.

Pruitt said authorities discovered the spill following a vehicle crash at 10th Street and Lynnhurst Drive. He said authorities then learned a Heritage Crystal Clean Inc. semitractor-tanker had leaked the waste oil product. The tanker can hold 9,000 gallons. Heritage Crystal Clean, which provides hazardous waste services, is located at the corner of Holt Road and 10th Street.

The fire department is using sand and other devices to clean up the spill and keep it from leaking into storm drains, Pruitt said.

The Marion County Health Department is on scene.

Crews starting the absorption & containment process. This will be an extended operation. @SPEEDWAYFIRE @SpeedwayPD pic.twitter.com/VQCQZ1b1wu — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) October 5, 2017