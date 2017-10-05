Fans thrilled Garth Brooks returned to Indianapolis after 21 years

Related Coverage Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood speak ahead of 5 Indy concerts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of fans heading downtown this weekend to see two of the biggest names in country music can expect to see extra security after the Las Vegas shooting.

Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, had his first show in Indianapolis in 21 years.

More than 16,000 fans attended the first of five shows at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Brooks told 24-Hour News 8 he was hoping fans walked away from the show Thursday night with love and kindness for one another.

Boots were made for walking for two young fans, Reese and Tatum Haupt, who made their way into Bankers Life Fieldhouse to see Brooks. They came with their aunt and grandmother from Dayton, Ohio.

“I’m pretty sure they’d die if they got to meet him. Maybe it will be tonight,” said Tatum, who is 10 years old.

Jim Carr and his wife drove from Columbus, Indiana.

“Those are my tickets, sir,” Carr said, holding up his tickets. “Can you see I got two of them, me and for my lovely wife.”

It’s going to be a fun time.”

Brooks is putting on five shows this weekend as part of his world tour with Yearwood. Police added extra security — with officers on the roof, on horses and on the ground — to make sure everyone felt safe after the Las Vegas shooting.

A Hoosier music fan, Sam Roberts noticed the extra security.

“A lot of the streets are blocked, which is good, veyr good, compared to what happened before at the concern. But that was an outside one, so hopefully we’re all secure here,” Roberts said.

While others may have some concerns about safety, Brooks was hoping fans would just enjoy the music.

“We’re going to help each other, that’s what we’re going to do, because this kind of came inside our industry. So, everyone on that stage will be thinking just wanting to be happy, wanting to sing again, and if the people come to that same attitude this could be a very special night for all of us,” said Brooks.

Yearwood said she believes music can help heal the pain.

“I believe there’s a lot of hope in these shows and I would have said that before Sunday. I just think that’s just who this community is, the country music community,” Yearwood said.

Brooks sold 6 million tickets with the Indianapolis shows breaking his own record for the world tour.

Brooks said he had plans to return to Indianapolis sooner, but the building was not available. He’s back at Bankers Life at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the second show.