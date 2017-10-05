Free jewelry after completing a mammogram in October

Encouraging women… keeping them healthy… and offering them an incentive to do it. Nothing wrong with that!

Did you know? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Northwest Radiology Network and Colombian Girl Jewelry have partnered to create a unique gift for those who complete their mammogram in October. The pink bracelet shows recognition and support for those who are breast cancer fighters and survivors, and to remember those who are no longer with us.

Dr. Matthew Locker, Breast Imaging Radiologist, Northwest Radiology, and Carolina Locker, Founder, Colombian Girl Jewelry, tell us more:

Approximately 1 in 8 US women will be diagnosed with breast cancer

Remind women age 40 and older to schedule annual mammograms – early detection saves lives.

Mammograms can show breast cancer when it’s small and even before a lump can be felt.

NWR offers mammograms at two outpatient imaging centers on the north side of Indianapolis – extended evening and weekend appointments are available at 10603 N. Meridian Imaging Center.

NWR’s Flat Rate Price is $275 for a screening mammogram and $300 for a diagnostic (33-44% less than competitors)

Northwest Radiologists are board certified and subspecialized. All mammography technologists are certified and experienced in providing quality, compassionate care.

At Northwest Radiology outpatient imaging centers we offer digital screening mammograms and diagnostic mammograms.

*NWR outpatient centers DO NOT offer 3D mammography yet.

Additional information on mammograms and breast cancer: US Breast Cancer Statistics: http://www.breastcancer.org/symptoms/understand_bc/statistics American Cancer Society’s Mammogram Basics: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer/screening-tests-and-early-detection/mammograms/mammogram-basics.html

Colombian Girl Jewelry offers colorful jewelry that is handmade from fruit and seeds found in the Amazon Rainforest by a small group of Colombian women who are the artisans.

Video about Colombian Girl Jewelry and the artisans creating the jewelry: https://youtu.be/_QZGP4jDrNQ

Colombian Girl Jewelry seeks to unite women across geographic and cultural boundaries, enabling them to empower one another in an eco-friendly sustainable manner.

The goal of Colombian Girl Jewelry is to help improve the quality of life of the artisans and to share the natural beauty of Colombia, Carolina’s home country.

For more information about Colombian Girl Jewelry, visit www.colombiangirljewelry.com/

For the month of October, Colombian Girl Jewelry is offering a 25% discount for online orders – use code NWR Cares

To schedule your mammogram with Northwest Radiology, call (317) XRAY-NOW or visit www.NorthwestRadiology.com