Freight train derails in Atlanta, sending train car into home; 1 hurt

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a freight train has crashed into the bedroom of a home in Atlanta, sending a man inside to a hospital.

Atlanta Fire Rescue officials said in a brief statement before dawn Thursday that “multiple cars” had derailed on the city’s northwest side. Fire officials said the derailment sent one of the cars into the home.

Atlanta fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford said the man inside was in stable condition. He was conscious and talking when taken to the hospital.

Stafford said the CSX train went about 5 to 10 feet inside the house around 3 a.m. Thursday.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle says the train was traveling from Waycross, Georgia, to Cincinnati, Ohio, when it derailed.