Indy out of running to host 2026 World Cup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis will not be hosting the 2026 World Cup.

The United Bid Committee dropped the Circle City from its list of possible host cities Wednesday.

Currently, 32 cities in North America are still being considered as possible locations for the soccer tournament.

The bid committee says it expects to submit a list of 25 cities for consideration to FIFA in March.

Other cities that were dropped Wednesday included San Antonio, Jacksonville and Birmingham, Alabama.

