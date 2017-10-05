Nevada AG targeting scammers seeking donations after shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevadans are being warned about scammers who are setting up sham charities and seeking donations following the shooting attack at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday.

“I warn individuals attempting to donate in the wake of Sunday’s tragedy that there are many illegitimate GoFundMe accounts and sham charities unimaginably trying to profit from this horrific tragedy,” said Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

He is encouraging people who want to donate to go to the GoFundMe account set up by Sheriff Joe Lombardo and County Commissioner Steve Sisolak. That account has raised more than $9 million.

If a donor wants information on a campaign before making a donation, they can reach out to a campaign organizer. If there are concerns about a particular campaign, it can be reported by clicking on “Report Campaign.” on the GoFundMe campaign page. Concerns can also be reported to the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at (702) 486-3420 or (775) 684-1100.

Here are some suggestions to avoid scams:

Avoid a charity that wants you do donate in cash or via a wire transfer

Ask for detailed information about their mission or organization and how donations will be used. You can do some research on the charity online.

You can research the charity’s Form 990 financial information. Visit the Secretary of State website.

You should never feel pressured to make a donation immediately. You can always take down the information and make a donation later.

Never make checks payable to an individual. Do not give a bank account or social security number over the phone.

Be wary of charities with sound-alike names. Some sham charities use similar sounding names to confuse people.

Nevada consumers can always file complaints with the Nevada Attorney General’s office.