Northern Indiana man gets 50 years for killing toddler

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a northern Indiana man to 50 years in prison for fatally beating his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter and burying her in a shallow grave.

Thirty-year-old Christopher Grimmett of Warsaw learned his sentence Thursday after pleading guilty but mentally ill to murder last month in Kosciusko County.

Police say Grimmett beat Adalin Stamper to death while he was babysitting her and buried her in the backyard of his brother’s house in Warsaw last November.

Kosciusko Circuit Judge Michael Reed, in delivering the sentence, said, “It’s impossible to make sense out of senseless acts.”

The Warsaw Times-Union reports the sentence was included in a plea agreement that Grimmett struck with prosecutors. With credit for good time and for time already served, he could be released in 2050.