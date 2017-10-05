NRA calls for review of bump stock devices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association has released a statement saying devices like bump stocks should be subjected to additional regulations.

In the release the NRA says it believes, “devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations.”

The NRA also says the ATF should review if bump stocks comply with federal law.

The Las Vegas gunman possessed a little-known device called a “bump stock” that was not widely sold — until now.

Originally created with the idea of making it easier for people with disabilities to shoot a gun, the attachments allow a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic weapon by unleashing an entire large magazine in seconds. Now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has drawn attention to the devices, which critics say flout federal restrictions on automatic guns.

The stocks have been around for less than a decade. The government gave its seal of approval to selling them in 2010 after concluding that they did not violate federal law.