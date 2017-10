INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – British scientists claim to have pinpointed at least one of the causes of your bad moods: your smartphone.

Nearly a third of notifications from you smartphone trigger negative emotions, according to the researchers at Nottingham University.

The main culprits were notifications related to work, as well as those related to phone updates and wi-fi availablity.

For more on this story and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.