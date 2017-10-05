Service honors teacher who died in fall from homecoming float

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southport High School on Thursday night remembered and honored a teacher who died in a tragic accident at the school.

Perry Township Schools had a memorial service to celebrate the life of Megan Woodward.

Woodward, an English teacher at Southport, died Friday after she fell on Thursday while decorating a homecoming float.

Woodward was beloved by students and colleagues. They and her family and friends were at the Southport auditorium to share their memories of Woodward.

Amy Boone, assistant principal at the school, said, “She was an amazing teacher that had a passion and a life that was contagious and really had a huge impact on all the students, staff that she interacted with. And we are really blessed to have known her.”

Woodward leaves behind a husband, Wes, and two children. A GoFundMe page set up in her memory has raised more than $32,000.