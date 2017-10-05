Soggy end to the work week

Most areas saw a least a little bit of rain this morning while others saw significantly higher amounts.

We’ll see a few more stray showers this evening before we calm down a bit into the overnight with temperatures slowly sinking into the mid 60s by Friday morning.

We’ll see another round of rain, with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder, slide our direction by daybreak. It looks like most of the rain tomorrow will be focused north of the I-70 corridor, but you’ll want to hang on to the rain gear in most areas just to be safe.