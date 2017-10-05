Teen arrested in connection to fatal west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A teenager has been arrested in connection to a fatal September shooting.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a 17-year-old has been taken into custody for the shooting of 22-year-old James Butler.

Authorities were able to track down the teen in Jackson County where the suspect was taken into custody.

Officers initially responded to the 500 block of West 28th Street just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 for a report of a person shot. After arriving on scene, officers discovered Butler on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Butler was pronounced dead on the scene.