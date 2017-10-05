Three haunts in Fortville are scarier than ever

Ahhhh…. so spooky, so scary… and the PERFECT way to welcome in October!

Today on Indy Style, Cameron Taylor, Indy Haunted Loft, along with “Skeeter” and “Garth,” tell us about Fortville’s Piney Acres Farm and the THREE horrifying attractions – the infamous Indy Haunted Loft featuring Dr. Rex E. Zenor’s latest experiments, a 6 acre Haunted Trail with hillbilly horror hysteria and a Haunted Hayride featuring the legend of Bramm Brothers Carnival and Freakshow.

This year, the haunted attractions are even more intense, scarier, longer and darker. Also new this year is a guest “opt-in” option: wearing a glow necklace allows our monsters to touch the guests. If the experience becomes too intense, the guest must simple drop the necklace and monsters will no longer be able to touch them.

The haunts are open Friday and Saturday each weekend in October. The Haunted Loft opens at 7 p.m. and the other two attractions at dusk. All three run until 11 p.m. Tickets range from $7 to $32 and may be purchased at the door or online at www.indyhauntedloft.com/tickets.

Special Friday the 13th Fright Night Festival coming up. Special discounts. Live music and pumpkin carving contests.

Special Family Friendly At-Dusk Haunted Hayrides on October 13th & 20th for a less scary experience for our younger guests.

A family-owned-and-operated 73-acre farm nestled in the heart of Hancock County, Indiana. Piney Acres is known for their annual fall festivities, featuring family fun daytime attractions: corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin patch, gem mining & more, AND 3 horrifying evening haunts – Th Loft, haunted hayride and haunted trail. Additionally, each December, memories are made at Piney Acres Farm, when families keep tradition alive and find that perfect Christmas tree!

To learn more, visit:

http://www.indyhauntedloft.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/IndyHauntedLoft/