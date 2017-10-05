Top 8 hot holiday toys for 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Believe it or not, shopping experts say now is the time to hit the stores if you want to nab the hottest toys this holiday season.

We are less than three months from Christmas, so to help you put together your shopping list, 24-Hour News 8’s Nina Criscuolo has the eight hottest toys this holiday season.

This year STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math, continues to be a big focus in the toy industry. You’ll also see the newest spin on good old-fashioned toys likes bikes and board games.

“It is never too early to start thinking about Christmas shopping, especially if you want to get those hot toys,” Katy Mann, Indy with Kids creator, said.

So if you see something on your child’s list, you may want to act quickly now when the item is available or possibly even on sale.

“Put it in the cart, put it in the closet and hide it,” Mann said.

Here’s the top 8 toys of 2017 compiled by shopping experts:

8. Barbie Passport Cruise Ship – $109.99

7. YULU’s Break Free – $19.99

6. Code & Go Robot Mouse by Learning Resources – $59.99

5. Nintendo Switch – $299.99

4. Dart Blasters: Motorized Light-up Blaster from Adventure Force – $24.99

3. Mobo Mity: A Toddler’s Ergonomic 3 Wheeled Cruiser Tricycle – $129.99

2. Soggy Doggy – $19.99

1. Fingerlings – $14.99