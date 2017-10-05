Valor cast talks with Phil Sanchez

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a show that you don’t want to miss.

Valor is the CW’s latest series that guarantees to suck you in and the military drama is full of twists and turns.

24-Hour News 8’s Phil Sanchez took a trip to Hollywood to speak with the cast.

“We get to play G.I. Joe and G.I. Jane everyday. It’s pretty cool,” Matt Barr said.

Barr plays Commanding Officer Captain Leland Gallo, a role that the Texas native said he was excited to nab.

“The first thing I did was call my cousin. He’s an Army ranger, so he was a great resource.” Barr added.

The show focuses on an elite unit of United States Army pilots, sent on a secret mission that goes terribly wrong. Barr’s co-star, Christina Ochoa plays Warrant Officer Nora Madani.

“I wasn’t as familiar with the military life until this show, so for me it was very intense course, lots of books, lots of reading, lots of biographies,” Ochoa said about preparing for the role.

Ochoa said she was also attracted to the role because her character is one of the first female pilots in the unit.

“I think the political appeal of the show was something that I gravitated towards a lot, I think it’s very timely. I think the issues and portrayal of these characters is, in particular the female characters, is timely,” Ochoa said.

The drama unfolds in the present as well as in flashbacks to the failed mission where only two members of the team return safely.

On a personal note, Barr said that he has a strong connection to Indiana, his dad played and coached football at Purdue.

“My dad and all of his brothers played at Purdue,” Barr said

Valor airs Monday, October 9 at 9 p.m. right here on WISH-TV.