2 restaurants closed after carbon monoxide leak; 8 go to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two northeast side restaurant remain closed after eight people were taken to a hospital after a carbon monoxide leak during the lunch hour, authorities said.

All eight people went to the nearby Community North Hospital with varying levels of carbon monoxide readings. A respiratory monitor used at the scene found one worker at Skyline Chili had carbon monoxide levels three times the maximum amount, authorities said.

Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched at 12:16 p.m. to Skyline Chili and The Happy Chicken in the Castleton Village Shopping Center, 6689 E. 82nd St., after multiple 911 calls. A news release from Battalion Chief Rita Reith said employees reported feeling lightheaded. The businesses were evacuated.

“Many of the patrons were checked on scene and released,” the release said.

Citizens Utilities secured the natural gas at the restaurants about 1:15 p.m., the release said.

The origin of the carbon monoxide was not immediately known, and the two restaurants are closed until approval for reopening by the Marion County Board of Health, the release said.

Skyline Chili manager Cheri Throop told firefighters that the gas feeding kettles and the water heater had both been recently worked on, the release said.