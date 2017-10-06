2 soldiers killed, 6 injured after accident at Fort Jackson

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two soldiers are dead and six others are hurt after an accident involving a military vehicle and a troop formation Friday afternoon.

The injured, including two who were injured critically, were taken to a hospital off of Fort Jackson.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released, pending notification of the next of kin.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the soldiers we lost today and to the families of the injured, they represent the best of our Nation and we will endeavor to support all those affected through this difficult time,” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson.

The accident is under investigation.