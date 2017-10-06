Annual ‘Comic Book in a Day’ set to get underway

NOBLESVILLE Ind. (WISH) – The fourth annual “Comic Book in a Day” event hosted by Nickel Plate Arts in Noblesville is set to get underway.

Now in its fourth year, leaders say they’ve expanded activities to include as many people as possible. The events start on Saturday at 9 a.m..

Kids have a chance to become superheroes and participate in art-based activates at their “Superhero University”. The main event is the challenge for artists to make a comic book in one day drawing for 12 hours straight. Executive Director Aili McGil says it’s a great way to facilitate the growth in local artists.

“We think comic books are such a great bridge to get people excited about the arts,” said McGil. “For one thing, they combine art and literature so you get two art forms right there together but it’s also something that we feel that art form is more accessible for people. They’ve seen superhero movies, they’ve been reading comic books since they were kids, so they come in already with an amount of self-confidence.”

Some of the challengers are as young as 12 years old. Three professional artists will be there to help anyone with limited experience. At the end of the day a winner will be crowned, and it’s just $20 to enter.

For more information on the event, click here.