AOL to retire iconic AIM messenger

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WPRI) – After two decades, AOL has announced it will be retiring its iconic AIM messenger on Dec. 15.

In a statement on the company’s website, Michael Albers, vice president of communications product, thanked the generations of users and said the company is excited to continue expansion into new products and services.

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

“You likely remember the CD, your first screenname, your carefully curated away messages, and how you organized your buddy lists,”Albers said. “AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed.”

Users of the messaging service, much beloved by children of the ’90s and middle schoolers alike, are reminiscing about their experience with AIM on Twitter with the hashtag #AIMemories.