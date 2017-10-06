AP source: Mueller team questions ex-spy on Trump dossier

Associated Press
FILE - In this June 21, 2017 file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee about Russian meddling in the election and possible connection to the Trump campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mueller's team of investigators is seeking information from the White House related to Michael Flynn's stint as national security adviser and about the response to a meeting with a Russian lawyer that was attended by President Donald Trump’s oldest son, The Associated Press has learned. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators has recently questioned a former British spy who compiled a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

A person familiar with the investigation says the interview with Christopher Steele took place in Europe. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The dossier received public attention in January when it was revealed that then-FBI Director James Comey briefed Trump in a private meeting on a summary of Steele’s findings. Trump has called those allegations “fake news” even as the FBI has been investigating and working to corroborate the document’s claims.

CNN first reported the interview with Steele.