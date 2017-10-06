Bump stock sales on rise; Indiana’s US senators back review of law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Both of Indiana’s U.S. senators said there should be a close look at laws surrounding bump stocks, the device used by the Las Vegas gunman.

Some estimates show bump stocks can allow you to fire hundreds of rounds every minute. Authorities said bump stocks allowed gunman Stephen Paddock to fire faster and more easily into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Friday, Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young gave his opinion.

“Maybe some new regulations need to be applied to that.”

So did Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly.

“There’s no reason for them to be available,” he said.

But there are reports that gun stores are selling out of the devices. Brian Ludlow owns Indy Trading Post, 2851 Madison Ave. He only has one bump stock left in his Indianapolis store, but he said he doesn’t feel funny about still selling them.

“I don’t feel like that’s my place to say. I’m a business person. I don’t feel like they’re dangerous unless they’re in the wrong hands,” he said.

So why would someone need the ability to fire several hundred rounds a minute?

“For fun. There’s no practical use for it. It’s in my opinion it’s just fun to shoot,” he said.

When asked if he could see that the danger can outweigh the fun, he said, “If used improperly.”

“If you’re out in an area and it’s a safe area to shoot, and you have the bump stock, it’s fun to shoot one.”

If you’re looking to buy one, Donnelly has a message for you.

“It’s a message about caring about your neighbors, being good friends to your neighbors, wanting to look out for one another, and I don’t think that serves, enables to get to that point,” he said.

Ludlow said he thinks lawmakers in Washington, D.C., will ban the device. But questions remain.

If there is a ban on bump stocks, Ludlow said, it could be hard to find everyone who owns one. He said gun shops do not keep records of whom buys gun accessories, just who buys guns themselves.

When asked if he knows who he sold bump stocks to, the gun store owner said he doesn’t have that information.

Meanwhile, Donnelly said Congress could consider other gun control bills, like banning people on the no-fly list from buying guns.