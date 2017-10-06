Caregiver stole $51K from northern Indiana man, police say

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Michigan woman is facing one charge of theft after police say she allegedly stole more than $51,000 from a man for whom she was guardian.

Michelle Alexander, 45, of Reading, Michigan, was a court-appointed guardian for a 59-year-old Kendalville man whose physical and mental health was declining.

Alexander accessed the victim’s bank account and used his disability checks for herself between October and December of 2015, according to Indiana State Police. The victim lost more than $51,000 in all.

Alexander transferred the victim to a Jay County mental health facility in July 2016. The victim was appointed a new guardian after that due to a lack of communication from Alexander, police say. An audit revealed discrepancies in the victim’s finances.

An Indiana State Police detective was made aware of the theft in May 2017, after a four-month investigation, a charge was filed against Alexander.

Alexander turned herself into the Noble County Jail Sept. 24 and has been released on bond.