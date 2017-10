“Pour on the sugar,” it’s about to get a little sweeter in our kitchen! Vida’s Chef Hattie McDaniel makes us a blonde chocolate peanut butter tart with scotcharoo crust, Concord grape pate de fruit, ancient grains, candied celery, and Concord grape sorbet. Don’t forget the tart, crust, and candy, too…. all made LIVE!

To learn more, visit www.crgdining.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CUNNINGHAM RESTAURANT GROUP