Don’t mess with Texas A&M mascot’s paws, tail

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — Do not step on paws or tails — important rules with any dog, but especially around the cherished mascot of Texas A&M University.

A photo posted Thursday shows Reveille IX snapping at a fan trying to pose with the rough collie. The mascot’s official Twitter account shared a word of caution: “I love taking pictures with my Aggies, but please be respectful and make sure I see you when you approach me!”

In an interview with the A&M student newspaper The Battalion, the freshman student who had the close call with Reveille said she didn’t think “Miss Rev” got a glimpse of her when she went to take the photo, and it may have scared her.

The two later reunited for a more cordial photoshoot.

Reveille IX, who is handled by Mascot Company E-2 of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, was selected as the university’s mascot in May 2015.