Fishers man biking 100 miles to raise money, awareness for those battling breast cancer

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – A Fishers man is biking 100 miles to Terre Haute to raise money and awareness for those battling breast cancer.

When Kyle Vannoni arrives, he’ll be participating in the Wabash Valley Race for the Cure.

Kyle lost his mom to breast cancer when he was just 12 years old. His aunt also died from the disease.

Kyle has been participating in the Wabash Valley Race for the Cure for 21 years but this is the first year he’s added the 100 mile bike ride.

He’s raised more than $17,000 to give to Susan G. Komen.

“It’s continuing to fight for all those other people out there that need somebody to fight for them, because you fight for a long time but at some point sometimes people need somebody to fight for them, they need a chance to rest,” Vannoni said.

To donate to his cause, click here.