January trial scheduled in university student’s death

BOONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A trial for a man accused of fatally shooting a University of Southern Indiana student has been rescheduled for early next year.

WFIE-TV reports the trial for Isaiah Hagan is now set for Jan. 16 in Warrick County after defense lawyer Mark Phillips recently requested a delay as he awaits evidence and paperwork.

The defense also wants a judge to disqualify some evidence that the prosecution wants to use.

Hagan is charged with murder in the slaying of 20-year-old Halee Rathgeber. Her body was found at a Warrick County soccer complex the morning of April 24. She died of a gunshot wound to the head.