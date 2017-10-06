Deputies: Man stabs mother, kicks and threatens to chop up dog

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Johnson County man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his mother.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5 deputies responded to Johnson Memorial Hospital after a female said she had been stabbed by her son. After arriving at the hospital, the woman, Judy Skirvin, told deputies that she had been stabbed in the right arm by her son, James Skirvin.

Judy told deputies that the incident happened between 11 and 11:30 p.m. at a residence in the 3500 block of South 550 South in Franklin. The police report shows that James entered the residence highly intoxicated and was looking for something to eat. It was at that time James began repeatedly kicking a small dog around the house and then threatened to “chop the dog up into little pieces for everyone to see.”

The police report shows that Judy instructed James to grab whatever food he wanted and then exit the residence. James then grabbed a knife, attempting multiple times to cut his mother’s torso. During this exchange, Judy did sustain a cut across her right bicep. Deputies state that the cut appeared to be nearly two inches deep.

After talking with the victim’s daughter, Judy Skirvin, about the incident as well, deputies went to the residence. Once at the residence deputies did locate James inside a nearby camper. A small pool of blood near one of the entrances of the house was also discovered.

James was then taken into custody and was transported to the Johnson County Jail. She is facing a preliminary charge of battery.