Police release new surveillance pictures in murder investigation of Angie Barlow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have released new surveillance pictures in the murder investigation of Angie Barlow.

Family reported the 23-year-old missing in October of 2017, and police found her body this June on the city’s northeast side after receiving a tip.

The pictures came from surveillance video at an apartment complex where Barlow was attending a private party.

Barlow’s mother told 24-Hour News 8 she had never seen those pictures before until recently, when she saw them on national television.

Surveillance cameras at Landmarks Apartments on Harcourt Road captured a blue car leaving the complex on October 27, 2016, around 3:30 a.m.

“It was it was definitely kind of eerie watching that, especially when it’s the first time that you seen that,” said Angie’s mother, Christina Kramer.

Kramer said the blue car in the images — a Pontiac G6 — belonged to her daughter Angie.

“Part of us was wondering, ‘Was she in either one of those cars? Was she alive at the time? Was she dead at that time?’” she said. “It’s all the unknown that just kind of race through your head all at one time.”

Pictures from the surveillance video show Angie’s blue car pulling out with a black car following right behind it. Kramer said she was told detectives weren’t able to glean much from the video.

“They couldn’t see inside either one of the cars, so they really don’t know who was driving either vehicle,” she said.

Angie Barlow’s car was found on Nov. 8, 2016, about 8.5 miles away from that apartment complex. 24-Hour News 8 learned from court documents that police took pictures and DNA swabs from Barlow’s car. Then on June 21, police found Angie’s body in the brush near 42nd Street and Emerson Avenue.

“The main thing I want to know: Why? “That’s just something we can’t wrap our heads around, you know,” she said. “Why did our daughter have to die? Was it jealousy? Was it, was she set up to be robbed? Was she set up to be sold?”

Kramer said she is desperate for answers and will continue the search until the person responsible is caught.

“She definitely deserves to be remembered, and she deserves justice, and we’re trying to do everything we can to get that,” she said. “You will be found. We’re not going to stop pursuing until this. It’s going to be over before we stop.”

A memorial dedication for Angie Barlow and other victims of violence is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, at Zion Hope Baptist Church in Indianapolis from 6-8 p.m.

If you have any information that could help police solve the murder of Angie Barlow, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.