INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Readers Become Leaders program kicked off Friday at Lawrence North High School. According to the NCAA, Readers Become Leaders provides support to teachers and students with incentives to increase their reading proficiency.

Third graders from Lawrence Elementary Schools pledged to read 30 minutes per day between now and March 1.

The pep rally was emceed by 24-Hour News 8’s Nina Criscuolo.

The event is in partnership with the NCAA and Wish-TV’s I Love to Read program.