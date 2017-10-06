The latest on weekend rain and storm chances

Rain chances will be more sporadic this evening, and we could see some storms for the weekend!

“THE ZONE” HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL / EVENING FORECAST: There could be some pesky light rain showers for games north of Indianapolis. Temps will stay mild throughout the evening in the 70s for most.

OVERNIGHT: Rain chances should clear out overnight, and it will stay mild, with temps in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Expect a warmer day Saturday, and it looks more and more like the daytime hours will be dry. There will be some thunderstorms rolling in Saturday evening, and a few of those could be strong or severe. Highs should reach the 80s, and it will be windy.

SUNDAY: Most of the rain chances Sunday will hold off again until late in the day and in the evening. Tailgating for the Colts game and most of the game should be dry, but there could be some scattered showers late afternoon into the evening. Highs will reach around 80°.

8-DAY FORECAST: Remnants of Nate could bring rain early Monday, then move out. Another storm system could bring small rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday before drier air returns. Warmer-than-normal temps will linger through next Saturday.