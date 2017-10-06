Vice President Pence to attend Sunday’s Colts game

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves upon his arrival at the Muniz National Guard Air Base, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Oct. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will attend Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts game, according to his office.

Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers will feature the retiring of Peyton Manning’s No. 18 jersey. The game is set to start at 1 p.m.

Pence is scheduled to come to Indianapolis from Las Vegas, where he will participate in the mayor’s faith initiative unity prayer walk Saturday.

Pence will travel to California on Sunday to participate in a tax reform event and space council event.