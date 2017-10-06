Vote now for your favorite Indiana historic site to visit in the fall

Best this, best that! It’s the best of Indiana, and it’s time to cast your vote!
Laura Minzes, Associate Vice President, State Historic Sites, shares more on this year’s contenders:
- Best sites to see the fall colors
- Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site
- Lanier Mansion State Historic Site
- C. Steele State Historic Site
- Best site for all things Halloween
- Culbertson Mansion State Historic Site
- Best site for living history
- Vincennes State Historic Site (Muster on the Wabash – re-enactment of Harrison gathering his troops to head up the Wabash for the battle of Tippecanoe)
- Best weekend getaway
- New Harmony State Historic Site
To learn more, visit:
www.facebook.com/indianamuseum