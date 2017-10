INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s almost the scariest time of the year.

Yes, Halloween is almost here and the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis’ 54th annual haunted house is set to open for the season.

“Wicked Woods” opens Saturday, Oct. 7 and will remain open through Oct. 31.

Tickets to the trail filled with fright are $8 for all ages.

For more information on “Wicked Woods” or to purchase tickets and if you have what it takes to travel the “Wicked Woods”, click here.