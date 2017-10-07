2 dead, 1 in very critical condition after 2 separate east side shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two separate shootings left two people dead and one in very critical condition on the east side.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 5600 block of East 16th Street at 9:50 p.m. Saturday on a death investigation.

Capt. Michael Elder with IMPD confirmed at the scene that a man and woman had been shot. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital in very critical condition.

No suspect information was available on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Dubarry Road — that’s near 38th Street and Post Road — on a report of shots fired around 10 p.m.

They arrived to find a man in his 20s fatally shot inside a vehicle. Police said there was no damage to the car.

IMPD was also investigating a shooting near the intersection of 38th Street and Lafayette Road where they said three juveniles were shot.

Identities of the victims have not yet been released.