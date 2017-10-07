3 juveniles injured in drive-by shooting outside birthday party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three juveniles were injured in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called the Royal Palace Event Center, located at the intersection of 38th Street and Lafayette Road, around 10:50 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Capt. Michael Elder with IMPD Nightwatch said three juveniles were shot in the parking lot near a 13-year-old’s birthday party that being held at the event center.

Officers at the scene told 24-Hour News 8 that a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and a 13-year-old girl was shot in the back of the leg — all were in good condition. One of the boys was taken to Riley Hospital while the other two were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital. The 13-year-old girl was in surgery Saturday night.

No suspect or vehicle information was available on Saturday night.

IMPD officers at the scene said that parents of juvenile witnesses at that scene had told their children not to cooperate with law enforcement.

IMPD was also investigating two separate shootings that left two people dead and one in very critical condition on the east side.