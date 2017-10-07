Beneficial rain chances through the 8-Day Forecast

Strong storms are likely this evening as a cold front dives into the area. The primary threats will be damaging winds, but a few tornadoes are also possible so stay weather aware.

By midnight, most storms will move out and with clearing skies, lows will drop into the upper 50 by early Sunday morning. We’ll see a chance for rain tomorrow, but mostly southeast of Indianapolis.

The remnants of Hurricane Nate will try to slide our direction Monday, though the overall rain chances are going to be slim, with the greatest chances mostly in southern and southeast Indiana.

Highs will drop back into the low 80s tomorrow and Monday and then sink back to more seasonable values, low 70s by mid-week as the big storm system drags down cooler air behind it.

We’ll see another storm system head our direction by Wednesday, bringing us our best chances for showers and storms for the entire 8-Day Forecast.

We’ll stay mostly dry to close out the work week before warmer temps and a slight chance for showers and storms returns again for next weekend.