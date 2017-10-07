East side shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in very critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another in what police called very critical condition following a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 5600 block of East 16th Street at 9:50 p.m. Saturday on a death investigation.

Capt. Michael Elder with IMPD confirmed at the scene that a man and woman had been shot. One person died, and another was in very critical condition. Both were taken to local hospitals.

No suspect information was available on Saturday night.