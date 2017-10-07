Hurricane Nate strengthening, expected to be Cat. 2 at landfall on central Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Parts of the Florida Panhandle are now under a Tropical Storm Warning as a strengthening Hurricane Nate moves closer. Nate is expected to be a Category 2 storm when it makes landfall on the central Gulf Coast tonight.

“Heavy rain and highs winds are expected for cities like Biloxi, Pensacola, and Gulfport, Alabama. A storm surge of 6-9 feet will likely occur,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.

“Locally, we will experience higher-than-normal wave activity and a high risk of rip current along Gulf beaches,” said Bloodsworth.

As of Saturday’s 11 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory, Hurricane Nate was about 180 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and about 265 miles south of Biloxi, Mississippi. Nate has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

Earlier this week, Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency to prepare the Florida Panhandle for Hurricane Nate.