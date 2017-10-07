Multiple rain chances over next several days

Several more chances for much needed rain across central Indiana through this weekend and beyond.

Today:

Dry start to our morning, with gradual increasing clouds and windy conditions. Highs top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Before the rain arrives, the big story will likely be the winds. We should see gusts between 25-30mph through much of the day.

Much of central Indiana is under a marginal risk for severe storms later today. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat.

A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms to western portions of the state by late afternoon, and sweep across the state through the evening hours. Much of the rain should exit the area by the early overnight hours, with just a few lingering showers by Sunday morning in southern portions of central Indiana.

Tonight:

Showers and storms come to an end from west to east across the area. Mostly cloudy overnight, with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

Sunday:

The remnants of Hurricane Nate will work quickly into the Midwest, bringing a swath of rain to portions of central Indiana – mainly southern and eastern portions of our area as we head into the afternoon and evening hours – however, all portions could see at least a few showers outside of the previously mentioned areas for the second half of the day.

Heaviest rain axis from the remnants of Hurricane Nate should be well to our southwest, but some areas in southern and eastern Indiana could stand to see over an inch of rainfall over the next couple of days.

Highs top out around 80°.

Monday:

A few lingering showers will hang around in eastern portions of the state early in the morning, but should clear out quite quickly, giving us a lull in the pattern, briefly.

Highs top out in the lower 80s.

8 Day Forecast:

A couple of disturbances will bring isolated rain chances to the area Tuesday and Wednesday, while also cooling us down closer to average temperatures for this time of year. Highs fall to the lower 70s by the middle of the week.