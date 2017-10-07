Peyton Manning’s mom dedicates new patient room

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On top of the statue unveiling, there’s also a new room at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent Hospital.

Peyton’s mom — Olivia Williams Manning — dedicated the room along with her sorority, Delta Gamma, Saturday morning.

It’s is a nautical-themed patient room.

The anchor is the symbol of the sorority, and Olivia Manning says it stands for hope.

“To be able to do something like this for children that are sick and going through just a tough time, it’s just heartwarming,” Olivia Manning said.

“I’m so proud of Peyton. It’s a wonderful thing for a child to be able to stay in a cheerful room, you know, in the hospital,” she continued.

Manning’s mom was joined by a little girl, also named Olivia.

She is 6 years old and is currently a patient battling leukemia.